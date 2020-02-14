[SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment Reveals Details for BTS 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7'

K-pop boy group BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment released details for the group's new album, 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7'.On February 13, Big Hit Entertainment gave an update on BTS' upcoming fourth full album, which is slated to be released on February 21.As previously revealed, 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7' will be presented as four different versions.The album will include the photo book, lyric book, CD, mini book, photo card, postcard, sticker, coloring paper, and the group's poster.For the fans who pre-ordered the album will get freebies that are different for each distributor.Fans will be able to get one free item―a card case, phone strap, patch, photo frame, popsockets, or a name tag―for each album purchase.Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to make appearance on American late-night TV show 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on February 24 (local time), performing the title track of the new album for the first time.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)