[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jack Black Says He Wants to Collaborate with MONSTA X One Day

American actor/singer Jack Black suggested K-pop boy group MONSTA X to work together one day.On February 12, MONSTA X's management agency STARSHIP Entertainment unveiled a behind-the-scenes video of the group.The video showed MONSTA X rehearsing for American television show 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', which the group made an appearance last December.While waiting around for the live performance, the members of MONSTA X got to meet Jack Black.Jack Black shook hands with them and asked them some friendly questions like, "Are you performing today?", "Did you stretch?", and so on.Then, JOOHONEY said, "I saw you on 'Infinite Challenge'." and KIHYUN added, "You're huge in Korea."Jack Black closed his eyes to reminisce the past for a bit, then responded, "Awww good times."Following that, Jack Black wished MONSTA X good luck with the live performance and said, "One of these days, we've got to do a collaboration."MONSTA X immediately screamed in joy after hearing this, and responded, "Yes! Let's do one."Afterwards, Jack Black and MONSTA X took a selfie together on Jack Black's phone, and said goodbye to each other.Meanwhile, MONSTA X has released its first full English-language album 'ALL ABOUT LUV' today.(Credit= 'starshipTV' YouTube)(SBS Star)