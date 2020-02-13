SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] THE BOYZ ERIC Wins a Ticket to His Own Group's Fan Signing Event?
[SBS Star] THE BOYZ ERIC Wins a Ticket to His Own Group's Fan Signing Event?

Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.13 17:53 View Count
ERIC of K-pop boy group THE BOYZ made fans laugh by winning a ticket to his own fan signing event.

During a recent live broadcast, ERIC shared that he pre-ordered 60 of the group's new album 'REVEAL' from this one record store.ERICERIC said, "I bought 60 of our new albums the other day. As you know, I'm graduating from high school in a bit and I wanted to give them to my classmates as a gift."

He went on, "But you know, I might win a ticket to our fan signing event, because that store is organizing one at the moment."

He jokingly added, "Well, if I do win, then I'll prepare a question to ask the members on a sticky note like what our fans do."ERICLater, on the day when the fan signing event winners were announced, fans gasped in surprise and started laughing after checking out the list of the winners.

It was because ERIC's real name 'Son Young-jae' with his e-mail address was on it.

Apparently though, his name has been removed from the list of the winners now.ERICThen on February 13, ERIC attended his high school graduation ceremony at School of Performing Arts Seoul.

Following the graduation ceremony, ERIC stood in front of his classroom with a pile of 'REVEAL' albums that were already signed by other members.

ERIC added his autograph on them before giving them to his classmates as he had planned.ERIC(Credit= 'THE BOYZ' NAVER V LIVE, 'officialTHEBOYZ' Facebook, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
