[SBS Star] BTS V Asks Some Fans to Join Big Hit Entertainment

Stunned by his fans' artistic talent, V of K-pop boy group BTS asked some fans to join his agency, Big Hit Entertainment.On February 13, V joined BTS' global fan community Weverse to interact with his fans.As soon as they found out that V is currently logged in, some fans showed their drawings and photos to V.A post with an edited photo of V garnered a lot of attention that even V himself left a comment on it.The post reads, "There are so many talented ARMYs here. V looks so cute with a beret in this edited version."To this, V commented, "This talent though," and "Wow, this looks so natural. Would you like to join and work for our company?"When a fan left a post that says, "Sorry Taehyung, but I don't have that much talent. I'm good at eating though."V kindly commented, "I'm not someone that only looks at one's talent. Doing what you like is the best!"When a fan confessed that she only draws others except for BTS members as she is afraid if she will ruin their faces, V commented, "Where did you get that warm heart?"Meanwhile, BTS' is scheduled to make its much-anticipated comeback with 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7' on February 21.(Credit= BTS Weverse, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)