[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA Reportedly Plans to Launch Her Fashion Brand

It seems like LISA of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK plans to expand her horizon and launch her own fashion line soon.According to reports on February 12, a new trademark filing was discovered registering both 'Manobal Lalisa' and 'Manobal' as merchandising labels.As many of you would already aware of, 'Lalisa' is LISA's birth name, and 'Manobal' is her family name.If approved, the owner of the two trademarks would reserve the right to produce "outer clothing, ready-made clothing, underwear" under 'Manobal Lalisa' and 'Manobal'.While fans are waiting for more details to surface soon, some fans expressed their concerns over the trademarks.They stated that if BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment registered trademarks of her real name, she may face difficulties while producing her own work in the future after she leaves the agency.LISA has been considered a fashion icon and trendsetter not only in her home country Thailand, but also in many countries all across Asia.Many fans are expressing how proud and happy they are to see LISA opening up new opportunities for herself especially in her forte―fashion.(Credit= 'lalalalisa_m' instagram)(SBS Star)