SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EXO SEHUN Donates Multi-million Won as Student Scholarships at His Past School
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] EXO SEHUN Donates Multi-million Won as Student Scholarships at His Past School

Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.13 15:21 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXO SEHUN Donates Multi-million Won as Student Scholarships at His Past School
SEHUN of K-pop boy group EXO was caught in the act of kindness.

Recently, it was revealed that SEHUN donated 20 million won (approximately 17,000 dollars) to his past elementary school―Mangwoo Elementary School.

20 million won was donated for it to be used as 'Oh Se-hun Scholarship' for 5th grade students.

It is said that 'Oh Se-hun Scholarship' is given to students who not only are academically excellent, but also set a good example to other students.EXO SEHUN scholarshipAs a sign of gratitude, Mangwoo Elementary School put up a huge banner in front of the school, thanking SEHUN as well as letting the world know about SEHUN's donation.

After receiving 'Oh Se-hun Scholarship' on February 10, some students have shared their excitement and happiness online.

On their certificate, it said, "We award you 'Oh Se-hun Scholarship', as you have been exemplary to other students with your righteous personality and diligent attitude."EXO SEHUN scholarshipUpon finding out about this, a lot of people flooded online with messages praising SEHUN for his meaningful act.

(Credit= Online Community, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙