[SBS Star] EXO SEHUN Donates Multi-million Won as Student Scholarships at His Past School

SEHUN of K-pop boy group EXO was caught in the act of kindness.Recently, it was revealed that SEHUN donated 20 million won (approximately 17,000 dollars) to his past elementary school―Mangwoo Elementary School.20 million won was donated for it to be used as 'Oh Se-hun Scholarship' for 5th grade students.It is said that 'Oh Se-hun Scholarship' is given to students who not only are academically excellent, but also set a good example to other students.As a sign of gratitude, Mangwoo Elementary School put up a huge banner in front of the school, thanking SEHUN as well as letting the world know about SEHUN's donation.After receiving 'Oh Se-hun Scholarship' on February 10, some students have shared their excitement and happiness online.On their certificate, it said, "We award you 'Oh Se-hun Scholarship', as you have been exemplary to other students with your righteous personality and diligent attitude."Upon finding out about this, a lot of people flooded online with messages praising SEHUN for his meaningful act.(Credit= Online Community, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)