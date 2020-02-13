[SBS Star] Minhwan ♥ Yulhee Reveal the Beautiful Names of Their Newborn Twins

Minhwan of K-pop boy band FTISLAND unveiled the names of his newborn twin daughters for the first time.On February 12 episode of KBS' reality show 'Guys Doing Housework Season 2' (literal translation), Minhwan met his fans for the first time in a while with a mini fan meeting.Since the event was the last fan meeting before his military enlistment, Minhwan took some time to look back on the past year.When talking about the twins, Minhwan said, "To be honest, I was very scared and worried when I first told my fans about Jae-yul (the couple's first child)."He continued, "Then when I shared the news about the twins, I received so many blessings and support that I wondered if it was even okay for me to feel this happy. I was so grateful."On this day, Minhwan also revealed the twins' names for the first time.He said, "The first baby is Ahyoon and the second baby is Arin. I named Ahyoon and my wife Yulhee named Arin."Meanwhile, Minwhan will be enlisting in the military on February 24.(Credit= KBS Guys Doing Housework Season 2, Online Community)(SBS Star)