[SBS Star] Kim Moo-yul Shares How Easy-going Song Ji-hyo Really Is
[SBS Star] Kim Moo-yul Shares How Easy-going Song Ji-hyo Really Is

Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.13 11:38
Actor Kim Moo-yul shared how great he thinks actress Song Ji-hyo's personality is.

On February 12, Kim Moo-yul and Song Ji-hyo attended a press conference for their upcoming movie 'Intruder'.Kim Moo-yul and Song Ji-hyoDuring the press conference, Kim Moo-yul shared what it was like working with Song Ji-hyo.

Kim Moo-yul said, "When I first heard that Song Ji-hyo was going to lead this movie with me, I just knew that she was going to pull off her character well."

He continued, "I've seen her past work, and she was amazing in them. As I expected, Song Ji-hyo showed terrific acting skills throughout our shooting."Kim Moo-yul and Song Ji-hyoThen, Kim Moo-yul talked about what sort of personality Song Ji-hyo has.

The actor said, "Song Ji-hyo took care of the cast and production team very well. I really loved that humane side of her. She was always incredible on site, you know."

He added, "Song Ji-hyo is so cool as well. She's so down-to-earth that I called her hyung (older guy) instead of noona (older girl)."Kim Moo-yul and Song Ji-hyoMeanwhile, Kim Moo-yul and Song Ji-hyo's mystery thriller 'Intruder' is expected to hit the theaters on March 12.

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
