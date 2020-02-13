[SBS Star] Kim Moo-yul Shares How Easy-going Song Ji-hyo Really Is

Actor Kim Moo-yul shared how great he thinks actress Song Ji-hyo's personality is.On February 12, Kim Moo-yul and Song Ji-hyo attended a press conference for their upcoming movie 'Intruder'.During the press conference, Kim Moo-yul shared what it was like working with Song Ji-hyo.Kim Moo-yul said, "When I first heard that Song Ji-hyo was going to lead this movie with me, I just knew that she was going to pull off her character well."He continued, "I've seen her past work, and she was amazing in them. As I expected, Song Ji-hyo showed terrific acting skills throughout our shooting."Then, Kim Moo-yul talked about what sort of personality Song Ji-hyo has.The actor said, "Song Ji-hyo took care of the cast and production team very well. I really loved that humane side of her. She was always incredible on site, you know."He added, "Song Ji-hyo is so cool as well. She's so down-to-earth that I called her hyung (older guy) instead of noona (older girl)."Meanwhile, Kim Moo-yul and Song Ji-hyo's mystery thriller 'Intruder' is expected to hit the theaters on March 12.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)