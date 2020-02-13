[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'Chapaguri' Garners Global Attention Amid 'Parasite' Boom

[LEAD]In 'Parasite', the way how they make this "ram-don" reflect the social division between the rich and poor.In light of the film's worldwide popularity, the "ram-don" dish is also getting a huge attention.Jung Da-eun reports.[REPORT]"You know how to make Chapaguri, right? There's some sirloin steak in the fridge, so you should put that in."The rich Park family's 'Yon-kyo' orders their housekeeper 'Chung-sook' to prepare this specific dish called Chapaguri.It is a ramyeon-udon dish topped with cubes of sirloin, a metaphorical dish for the gap between the rich and poor.With 'Parasite' winning four Oscars, overseas fans are creating an online buzz with their photos of eating Chapaguri and posting them on social media.The instant noodle brand is busy riding a bandwagon by distributing a recipe card in theaters, and posting a video online introducing the original recipe in 11 different languages.[Im Jong-ik / Instant Noodle Manufacturer : I think it's already meaningful to trigger the curiosity of moviegoers around the world. Starting with Chapaguri, it is a chance to introduce more Korean food to overseas customers.]The Kim family represents the lower-income demographic and drinks low-malt beer from a domestic brand, but instantly replaces it with an imported one after being employed.[Noh Eun-jung / Beer Manufacturer : Thanks to the film, many customers are choosing this brand in stores.]Instead of direct product advertisements, experts say that such embedded marketing through cultural production brings a stronger advertising effect.[Joo Won / Hyundai Research Institute : There's a lot of Korean food being introduced like so. Especially product placements in films like 'Parasite', the advertisement effect is immeasurable.]With a groundbreaking box office success of 'Parasite', the Korean Wave is once again sweeping the global market.(Video Editor: Jeon Min-gyu, Han Seung-min, Lee Eunkyoung)(SBS Star)