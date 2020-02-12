[SBS Star] VIDEO: ZICO·PENOMECO·Crush Get Caught Fanboying Over IU?

K-pop artists ZICO, PENOMECO and Crush were caught being another artist IU's ultimate fanboys.On February 8, drummer Kim Seung-ho's wedding ceremony was held.Kim Seung-ho's good friends ZICO, PENOMECO, Crush and IU attended the wedding ceremony.On this day, IU gave the drummer a special gift―performing for him and the bride.IU chose to sing her mega-hit track 'Good Day', and gave a flawless performance as expected.It seemed like all guests were enjoying her performance, but they certainly were not having as much fun as ZICO, PENOMECO and Crush.As IU performed, the three guys danced, jumped around and even loudly chanted along the song.They almost looked like huge fans of IU who were at her concert.Lots of people had good laughs while watching these videos of them going wild during IU's wedding performance.(Credit= 'luvly_ziho' Twitter)(SBS Star)