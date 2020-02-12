[SBS Star] JYP Entertainment Gives Update on TWICE MINA's Condition

K-pop girl group TWICE's management agency JYP Entertainment gave an update on the group's member MINA's health.On February 11, MINA joined the stage of TWICE's 'TWICELIGHTS' concert held in Fukuoka, Japan.As she has been in an indefinite hiatus to focus on treatment and recovery after being diagnosed with anxiety, MINA's appearance was a big surprise for fans.Then on February 12, JYP Entertainment explained MINA's current situation and her plans to carry out future activities.The agency stated, "MINA's condition has stabilized a lot. She will continue to check her condition and resume her activities in due course."Meanwhile, TWICE will be completing the group's 'TWICELIGHTS' concert tour in Japan at the end of this month and will hold an encore finale concerts for two days on March 7 and 8 in Seoul.(Credit= 'TWICE' YouTube, JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)