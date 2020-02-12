SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 25-year-old Rookie Actress Ko Soo-jeong Passes Away
Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.12 14:40 View Count
Actress Ko Soo-jeong has left the world at the young age of 25.

On February 12, Ko Soo-jeong's management agency Story J Company shared heartbreaking news.

The agency said, "Recently, Ko Soo-jeong passed away due to an illness. She was only 25. She had a pure and kind heart, who always had the most beautiful smile on her face."

They continued, "We'll cherish all beautiful memories with you and never forget your great passion for acting. Rest in peace."Ko Soo-jeongKo Soo-jeong made debut with tvN's 2016 mega-hit drama 'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God'.

Then, she appeared in JTBC's drama 'Solomon' (2016), and also featured in K-pop boy group BTS' special promotion music video 'With Seoul' in 2017.Ko Soo-jeongKo Soo-jeongUpon hearing this tragic news, a lot of people have been expressing condolences with sympathetic and heartfelt messages online.

(Credit= 'VisitSeoul TV' YouTube, tvN Guardian: the Lonely and Great God, Story J Company)

(SBS Star) 
