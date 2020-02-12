SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Bo Young Finds a New Management Agency in Two Months
[SBS Star] Park Bo Young Finds a New Management Agency in Two Months

Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.12
Actress Park Bo Young has decided to join BH Entertainment.

On February 11, BH Entertainment announced that Park Bo Young has recently signed an exclusive contract with them.

The agency stated, "We are not only happy, but also excited to be given an opportunity to work with Park Bo Young."

They went on, "We are planning on providing as much support to her as possible so that she can spread her wings here."Park Bo YoungBH Entertainment represents some of the biggest names in the industry in Korea, including actresses Han Ji Min, Gong Seung Yeon, Kim Go Eun, An So Hee, actors Lee Byung Hun, Yoo Ji Tae, Jung Woo and more.

After leaving her previous agency Fides Spatium in the beginning of last December, where she was under for over 10 years, she was agency-less until now.

Since last November, she has been taking a hiatus to recover and treat her arm injury.

With the announcement though, many guesses are that she is ready to make a comeback soon.Park Bo Young(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
