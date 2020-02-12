[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'Parasite' Shooting Locations Attract Movie Fans Worldwide

[LEAD]



Following the groundbreaking success of 'Parasite', the film's shooting spots in Seoul are getting much attention.



From a small grocery store to a pizza store where the Kim family did a part-time job, the shooting locations of 'Parasite' have become must-visit spots for movie fans.



Ahn Hee-jae reports.



From a grocery store where 'Ki-woo' gets an offer from his friend to become a tutor for the rich Park family, to an Internet café where 'Ki-jung' forges a college enrollment certificate for his brother.



After 'Parasite' won four Oscars, the film's shooting spots are also getting a lot of attention.



This is the pizza store which the Kim family folded pizza boxes for.



It is a real pizza store of 17 years that Bong Joon-ho found after strolling around every nook and cranny of Seoul.



[Uhm Hang-gi / Pizza Store Owner: America, Canada, and Singapore. They love this place. There weren't many overseas tourists around here after the coronavirus outbreak...]



The owner of the grocery store located in Mapo-gu, Seoul, says he is happy to see the film's success.



[Lee Jung-sik / Grocery Store Owner: I'm so glad to see the movie filmed at my store garnering a worldwide attention.]



This is the street where the Kim family made their way down the heavy rain.



Many fans are visiting this mundane tunnel to take photos and post them with the hashtag '#Parasite'.



The document forgery scene was made after 4 hours of shooting at an Internet café located in Pyeonghwa-dong, Jeonju.



[Lee Ha-ram / Internet Café Employee: The actor wore the real uniform we wear, and I was awed to see how (the director) depicts such details in his film.]



The now-gone Park family mansion was constructed at Jeonju Film Studio Complex.



As 'Parasite' fever has turned up a notch, the Seoul Metropolitan Government is offering a tour guide with the exact street addresses of four 'Parasite' shooting locations in Seoul.



(Video Journalist: Choi Dae-woong, Kwon Man-taek, Kim Jong-gab / Video Editor: Hwang Ji-young, Kim Hee Seon)



(SBS Star)