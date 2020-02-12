SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] FTISLAND Minhwan to Enlist in the Military in Two Weeks
Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.12 10:34 View Count
Minhwan of K-pop boy band FTISLAND is beginning his national mandatory military service in about two weeks.

On February 11, Minhwan's management agency FNC Entertainment shared Minhwan's upcoming military enlistment plan.MinhwanThe agency stated, "Minhwan will be enlisting in the military on February 24. He will receive basic military training for five weeks, then will be assigned as a reserve."

Since Minhwan is currently married with three children, he was able to apply for a reserve.

As a reserve, he will be assigned to a nearby workplace and be commuting from home.MinhwanMinhwan and Yulhee of former girl group LABOUM went public with their relationship in September 2017.

Their son 'Jae-yul' was born in June 2018, Yulhee gave birth to twin girls 'Ah-yoon' and 'Ah-rin' yesterday.

(Credit= 'minhwan12' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
