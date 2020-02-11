SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Shares How He Will Confess His Feelings to a Girl that He Likes
Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.11
Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO proved that he is a true romanticist.

In light of Cha Eun-woo's ongoing soaring popularity, his past interview is gaining the attention of many.Cha Eun-wooDuring this interview with fashion magazine 'Ceci', Cha Eun-woo first revealed what sort of person he is attracted to.

He said, "I like someone who has the same hobby as mine, and who I feel comfortable around."Cha Eun-wooThen, Cha Eun-woo shared how he would tell the person he likes her.

He said, "The other day, I was just trying to find a nice place to eat. Then, I came across this restaurant that had a beautiful view of the N Seoul Tower."

He continued, "I would like to give her a ring or necklace after a meal ther,  and ask her to be my girlfriend. I would like some nice music to be played at the same time as well."
Cha Eun-wooRegarding his remark, a lot of people responded with comments such as, "Oh, that would be my dream.", "I can make you feel comfortable, oppa!", "What shall I do? I'm in love with everything about him!" and so on.

(Credit= 'offclASTRO' Twitter, 'eunwo.o_c' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
