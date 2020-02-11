SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] CHAERYEONG Reveals the Sweetest Thing Yoona Has Done for Her
Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.11
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] CHAERYEONG Reveals the Sweetest Thing Yoona Has Done for Her
CHAERYEONG of K-pop girl group ITZY talked about the time when she was deeply touched by Yoona of another girl group Girls' Generation.

Recently, CHAERYEONG spent some time with fans by holding a live broadcast on NAVER V LIVE.

During the live broadcast, CHAERYEONG shared a sweet story that made everyone go, "Awww."CHAERYEONGCHAERYEONG said, "You all know that I'm a huge fan of Yoona, right? I met her at the end of 'MBC Gayo Daejejeon' which she hosted, and I was so excited. My heart was racing super fast."

She continued, "After saying hi, she took two autographed albums out of her bag. I was screaming inside, you know. As there were two of them, I was like, 'Okay, I'm going to ask my fellow members if I could keep one.' in my mind."

She went on, "Then, I looked at the albums and one of them had, 'To. CHAERYEONG' written over it. It genuinely touched my heart that I cried so much. Thank you, Yoona."CHAERYEONGPreviously, CHAERYEONG mentioned that she was Yoona's fan a couple of times, and it seemed like the words had traveled to Yoona.

Following the live broadcast, a lot of people could not praise Yoona enough for her thoughtful gesture.

(Credit= 'ITZY' NAVER V LIVE, 'yoona__lim' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
