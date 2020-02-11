SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yulhee ♥ Minhwan Welcome Baby Twins
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Yulhee ♥ Minhwan Welcome Baby Twins

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.02.11 16:48 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yulhee ♥ Minhwan Welcome Baby Twins
K-pop girl group LABOUM's former member Yulhee and her husband, Minhwan of boy band FTISLAND, are now parents of three children.

On February 11, Minhwan took his Instagram to personally deliver good news to his fans and the public.
MinhwanMinhwan wrote, "Hello, this is Minhwan. Today, February 11, was the 'Ddo' twin's due date!"

He continued, "'Ddoya was born at 9:18 AM, and Ddoddoya at 9:19 AM, both in good health. My wife is also recovering with strong will."
Yulhee, MinhwanHe went on, "It's still hard to believe that I'm now the father of three children, but I will continue to work hard to live well with my children. Thank you so much for cheering my family on."

It seems like 'Ddoya' and 'Ddoddoya' are nicknames that the couple used for the twin girls prior to their birth.
Yulhee, MinhwanYulhee, MinhwanYulhee and Minhwan welcomed their first child Jae-yul, a son, in June 2018 and held their wedding ceremony about three months after his birth.

(Credit= 'minhwan12' Instagram, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙