[SBS Star] Yulhee ♥ Minhwan Welcome Baby Twins

K-pop girl group LABOUM's former member Yulhee and her husband, Minhwan of boy band FTISLAND, are now parents of three children.On February 11, Minhwan took his Instagram to personally deliver good news to his fans and the public.Minhwan wrote, "Hello, this is Minhwan. Today, February 11, was the 'Ddo' twin's due date!"He continued, "'Ddoya was born at 9:18 AM, and Ddoddoya at 9:19 AM, both in good health. My wife is also recovering with strong will."He went on, "It's still hard to believe that I'm now the father of three children, but I will continue to work hard to live well with my children. Thank you so much for cheering my family on."It seems like 'Ddoya' and 'Ddoddoya' are nicknames that the couple used for the twin girls prior to their birth.Yulhee and Minhwan welcomed their first child Jae-yul, a son, in June 2018 and held their wedding ceremony about three months after his birth.(Credit= 'minhwan12' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)