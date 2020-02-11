SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yang Se Chan & Jeon So Min Are Open to Dating Each Other?
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yang Se Chan & Jeon So Min Are Open to Dating Each Other?

Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.11
Entertainer Yang Se Chan and actress Jeon So Min honestly shared what they think of each other.

On February 9 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Yang Se Chan and singer HAHA were seen visiting singer Kim Jong-kook's house.

While having a conversation in the living room, Kim Jong-kook mentioned a strange atmosphere surrounding Yang Se Chan and Jeon So Min during the shooting of their show 'Running Man'.My Little Old BoyYang Se Chan responded, "There is nothing between us, but as you guys kept on saying things about us and trying to put us together, I started to think quite serious about me and So Min at one point."

He continued, "There was this one time when So Min got annoyed with me and told me that she wasn't interested in me. Strangely enough, I was quite hurt by her words then."My Little Old BoyHAHA commented, "Yeah, I saw you unable to hide your smile when So Min was telling some fun stories."

He went on, "I actually spoke with So Min for hours about love the other day. I asked her what she thought of you, Se Chan. She told me that she really had thought about the two of you, like seriously."

He added, "So Min told me that she thought you were a good guy who works hard."My Little Old BoyThen, Kim Jong-kook called Jeon So Min, which she picked up right away.

During the call, Kim Jong-kook and HAHA playfully told her that Yang Se Chan fancied her for real.

Jeon So Min responded, "Stop it, both of you. If you keep talking about him like this, then I'll keep thinking about Se Chan, you know."

After hearing her response, Kim Jong-kook and HAHA got excited and said to her, "Just start seeing him already! He likes you a lot!"

Jeon So Min laughed and commented, "Okay, I'll think about it!"
 

(Credit= SBS My little Old Boy)

(SBS Star)  
