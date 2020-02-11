SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: "He Has Become a Genre unto Himself" Bong Joon-ho's Films Impress the World
Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.11 14:33
[LEAD]

Since Bong Joon-ho took over the Academy Awards this year, a lot people are already looking forward to his next work.

Our reporter Kim Soo-hyun has looked into the world of Bong Joon-ho's films.

[REPORT]

"Bong Joon-ho has become a genre unto himself."

This was said as Bong Joon-ho's films combine various genres together, and are difficult to define as a single one.

His films are filled with freewheeling imagination and humor, pungent criticism of the society, not to mention his greatly-detailed work, which gave him the nickname 'Bong-tail'.

From his debut film 'A Higher Animal' and 'Memories of Murder' that exposed the corruption of the Korean society, Korean-style blockbuster 'The Host', psychological thriller 'Mother', 'Snowpiercer', 'Okja' to 'Parasite', Bong Joon-ho has continuously worked to create his own genre with stories that are certainly not easy to deal with.

[Choi Kwang-hee / Film critic: He is not only able to deliver the characteristics of his films well, but also is excellent at giving pleasure to the audience through his genre. Besides, his films all have this auteurism that are unique to Korean directors.]

Most of the other nominated films which competed with 'Parasite' were 100 billion won-budget films, whereas it costed 'Parasite' only 15 billion won.

Following the recognition and box office success in Hollywood―the heart of the world's film industry, many are highly anticipating his next work.

[Bong Joon-ho / Director: I'm planning on making one movie that depicts a horrifying story that takes place in downtown Seoul. The second one is an English movie.]

He is taking part in the production of HBO's upcoming 'Parasite' series as well that his unique genre is likely to attract more and more fans around the world.  

▶ "봉준호, 장르가 되다"…거장의 클래스 입증했다

(Video Journalist: Lee Seung-hee / Video Editor: Kim Hee Seon)

(SBS Star)    
