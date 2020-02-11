[SBS Star] VIDEO: "Bong Joon-ho's Persona" Song Kang-ho & Actors of 'Parasite'

[LEAD]The cast members of 'Parasite' also joined the stage and shared the glorious moment.Especially actor Song Kang-ho, whom Bong Joon-ho has worked continuously for over 17 years, praised the auteur by saying that Bong is currently in his heyday with this film.Ahn Hee-jae has the story of the actors.[REPORT]"Bong Joon-ho!"Best Picture, Directing, Original Screenplay, and International Feature Film.When the four Oscars went to Bong Joon-ho and 'Parasite', actor Song Kang-ho was the one who stood next to the director and congratulating him.Song Kang-ho, who is fondly called the "persona" of director Bong, has always been at the center of Bong's monumental works―from 'Memories of Murder' (2003), 'The Host' (2006), 'Snowpiercer' (2013), to 'Parasite'.Song Kang-ho praised 'Parasite' as the film that completes Bong Joon-ho's cinematic world.[Song Kang-ho / Actor: Director Bong's utmost, meticulous questioning about the contemporary society starting from 'Memories of Murder'... I can safely say that 'Parasite' is indeed the film that completes such 20 years of 'Bong Joon-ho Realism'.]Bong also showed his respect and trust to Song Kang-ho whenever he gets the chance to do so.[Bong Joon-ho / Director (May 2019): When I'm with Song Kang-ho, I have this courage to be bolder and try out more complex approaches while filming.]There's more.Lee Jung-eun, the veteran actress who worked with Bong for the third time following 'Mother' (2009) and 'Okja' (2017), played the scene-stealer with her iconic doorbell scene.Up-and-coming cast members including Choi Woo Shik and Park So Dam also played a significant role on the film winning four Oscars.(Video Journalist: Oh Jung-sik / Video Editor: Park Ji-in, Kim Hee Seon / Credit: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences)(SBS Star)