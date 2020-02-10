[SBS Star] Kim Jiwon Signs with Park Shin Hye's Management Agency

Actress Kim Jiwon joined another actress Park Shin Hye's management agency.On February 10, SALT Entertainment officially announced that Kim Jiwon signed an exclusive contract with them.The agency said, "We are very glad to welcome Kim Jiwon to our company. We know how much she is loved by everyone and charms she has. It's a great honor for us to be working with her."They went on, "We will provide as much support to her as possible so that she can spread her wings here."Back in December 2019, Kim Jiwon left her 5-year agency KING KONG by STARSHIP after the end of their contract.SALT Entertainment is home to many stars including Park Shin Hye, actress Kim Jeong Hwa, actors Kim Seon Ho, Kim Ju Hun and more.Previously, Kim Jiwon and Park Shin Hye starred in SBS' drama 'The Heirs' (2013) together.(Credit= 'geewonii' 'ssinz7' Instagram, Online Community, SBS The Heirs)(SBS Star)