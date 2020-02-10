SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Jiwon Signs with Park Shin Hye's Management Agency
[SBS Star] Kim Jiwon Signs with Park Shin Hye's Management Agency

Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.10
Actress Kim Jiwon joined another actress Park Shin Hye's management agency.

On February 10, SALT Entertainment officially announced that Kim Jiwon signed an exclusive contract with them.Kim JiwonThe agency said, "We are very glad to welcome Kim Jiwon to our company. We know how much she is loved by everyone and charms she has. It's a great honor for us to be working with her."

They went on, "We will provide as much support to her as possible so that she can spread her wings here."Kim JiwonBack in December 2019, Kim Jiwon left her 5-year agency KING KONG by STARSHIP after the end of their contract.

SALT Entertainment is home to many stars including Park Shin Hye, actress Kim Jeong Hwa, actors Kim Seon Ho, Kim Ju Hun and more.

Previously, Kim Jiwon and Park Shin Hye starred in SBS' drama 'The Heirs' (2013) together.Kim Jiwon and Park Shin Hye(Credit= 'geewonii' 'ssinz7' Instagram, Online Community, SBS The Heirs)

(SBS Star)  
