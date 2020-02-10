SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: T.O.P States that He Does Not Ever Want to Make a Comeback in Korea
Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.10 17:05 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: T.O.P States that He Does Not Ever Want to Make a Comeback in Korea
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member T.O.P shared why he never wants to return to the entertainment industry in Korea.

On February 7, T.O.P went live on Instagram at one Korean barbecue restaurant.

For about 10 minutes, T.O.P stared at the camera without speaking much, and took some shots of alcohol.

T.O.P then said, "I decided to go on live, because I felt like not a lot of people know how I am doing these days. I just wanted them to see me today."T.O.PThen, T.O.P read a comment asking him if he is planning on making a comeback in Korea soon.

T.O.P answered, "No, I'm not going to make a comeback in Korea. I don't ever want to make a comeback there."

He continued, "My friends are kicking my legs now. They don't think it's a good idea for me to say this since they know the media will cover it."

He went on, "Recently, I've been working on my music. Well, more like our music. My friends are telling me to stop, so I'm going to end the live here. But yes, I feel like there are too many really mean people out there."
 

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that BIGBANG has joined the lineup for '2020 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival' that is taking place at the Empire Polo Club in California, the United States in April.

(Credit= 'choi_seung_hyun_tttop' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
