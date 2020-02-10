SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Joins Girlfriend Shin Mina's Management Agency
[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Joins Girlfriend Shin Mina's Management Agency

Actor Kim Woo Bin has signed with AM Entertainment, his girlfriend actress Shin Mina's management agency.

On February 10, it was reported that Kim Woo Bin has decided to join AM Entertainment after a long consideration.
Kim Woo BinFollowing the report, a source from AM Entertainment confirmed, "It is true that our company has signed an exclusive contact with Kim Woo Bin."

The source continued, "We will provide a full and generous support for Kim Woo Bin's overall activities, which will include but not be limited to dramas and films. Please show your interest and support for his future activities."

After his contract with sidusHQ of eight years came to an end, Kim Woo Bin has been in search for a new agency to officially prepare for his long-awaited comeback.
Kim Woo Bin, Shin MinaKim Woo Bin and Shin Mina first got to know each other while filming a commercial together in February 2015, and started dating in the same year.

(Credit= SBS funE, Yonhap News Agency, GIORDANO)

(SBS Star) 
