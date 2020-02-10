SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Bo Young Shares What Her "Unemployed" Life Is Like These Days
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Bo Young Shares What Her "Unemployed" Life Is Like These Days

Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.10 15:31 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Bo Young Shares What Her "Unemployed" Life Is Like These Days
Actress Park Bo Young gave an update on her life.

On February 7, Park Bo Young turned on a live broadcast on NAVER V LIVE.

During the live broadcast, Park Bo Young told what she has been up to since she announced to take a break from all activities to focus on treatment and recovery of her arm injury last November.Park Bo YoungPark Bo Young said with a smile, "I'm enjoying this jobless life. It's really great. I'm busier than you think though."

She revealed why she is busy, "I go to my sister's place by 10 in the morning to take care of a 15-month year old nephew/niece. I have to play with him/her, then feed him/her at noon."

She continued, "Following that, we take a nap, go for a walk and have some snacks together. I also need to read him/her stories. By the time I finish doing all this with my nephew/niece, my sister returns home."Park Bo YoungThen, Park Bo Young explained that was not the end of her day.

The actress said, "That's not all. I go to my parents' house afterwards. I have to watch a drama with my dad, and talk to my parents."

She laughingly went on, "After that, I finally get to rest in my room. I've got things to do there as well, you know. I have to write my diary, and surf the Internet for a bit. Then, it's my bed time already. I'm so busy!"Park Bo Young(Credit= 'Park Bo Young' NAVER V LIVE)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙