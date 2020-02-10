[SBS Star] Park Bo Young Shares What Her "Unemployed" Life Is Like These Days

Actress Park Bo Young gave an update on her life.On February 7, Park Bo Young turned on a live broadcast on NAVER V LIVE.During the live broadcast, Park Bo Young told what she has been up to since she announced to take a break from all activities to focus on treatment and recovery of her arm injury last November.Park Bo Young said with a smile, "I'm enjoying this jobless life. It's really great. I'm busier than you think though."She revealed why she is busy, "I go to my sister's place by 10 in the morning to take care of a 15-month year old nephew/niece. I have to play with him/her, then feed him/her at noon."She continued, "Following that, we take a nap, go for a walk and have some snacks together. I also need to read him/her stories. By the time I finish doing all this with my nephew/niece, my sister returns home."Then, Park Bo Young explained that was not the end of her day.The actress said, "That's not all. I go to my parents' house afterwards. I have to watch a drama with my dad, and talk to my parents."She laughingly went on, "After that, I finally get to rest in my room. I've got things to do there as well, you know. I have to write my diary, and surf the Internet for a bit. Then, it's my bed time already. I'm so busy!"(Credit= 'Park Bo Young' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)