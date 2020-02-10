[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Changes Desks & Chairs to New Ones for All Students at His Old School

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN gifted his old school around 1,200 brand new desks and chairs.On February 9, news outlet Sports DongA reported that JIMIN recently gave a special gift to Busan High School of Arts.JIMIN said to have given desks and chairs to all 1,200 students at the school so that they could study in a better environment.Busan High School of Arts is a school where JIMIN attended years ago.Although he has only studied at Busan High School of Arts for about a year and a half to start his trainee life, it seems like he cares for the school a lot.In fact, JIMIN not only cared for this school, but has always cared for schools in his hometown Busan.Previously, JIMIN has donated 100 million won (approximately 84,000 dollars) to Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education for them to help students from low-income families.He also has given autographed BTS albums and paid for the school uniforms to students going on to middle school.Meanwhile, BTS is gearing up for a comeback with a full-length album 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7' on February 21.(Credit= 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)