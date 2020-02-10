[SBS Star] 'Parasite' Wins Four Oscars Including Directing & Best Picture

South Korean comedy thriller 'Parasite' took four Oscars today including the Directing and Best Picture awards.On February 9 (local time), the '92nd Academy Awards' (The Oscars 2020) took place at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the United States.During this year's event, 'Parasite' took four Oscar trophies home―including Original Screenplay, International Feature Film, Directing, and Best Picture.'Parasite' has previously made history by nabbing six nominations at this year's Oscars since no Korean film had earned an Oscar nomination before the film.During his Directing award acceptance speech, the film's director Bong Joon-ho said, "After winning International Feature Film, I thought I was done for the day and was ready to relax."He continued, "When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart, which is 'the most personal is the most creative'. That quote came from our great Martin Scorsese."He then expressed his gratitude and honor to the U.S. film director, saying, "When I was at school, I studied Martin Scorsese's films. Just to be nominated with him was a huge honor, and I never though I would win."The auteur made the entire audience burst into laughter by saying, "If the Academy allows, I would like to get a Texas chainsaw and split the Oscar trophy into five and share with you," to the fellow nominees, and adding, "Thank you, and I will drink until the next morning."Bagging four Oscar titles at one awards ceremony, 'Parasite' has become the first non-English language film to achieve such record.For the Best Picture in particular, it is the first time for a non-English film to be chosen by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) in more than 90 years of its history.(Credit= GettyImagesKorea, Video Editor: Lee Eunkyoung)(SBS Star)