[SBS Star] LeeTeuk Shows Discomfort About His Number Being Sold Online

K-pop boy group Super Junior's leader LeeTeuk expressed discomfort about some people selling his number online.On February 6, LeeTeuk went live on Instagram for a couple of minutes late in the evening.During the live broadcast, LeeTeuk said, "It's been so long, everyone. I've arrived in Japan not too long ago. I'm full and tired, but I'm planning to head to the gym in a bit."A little while later, he said with a serious look on his face, "I'm getting a lot of calls on my phone right now. I can't continue this live if you guys keep calling me."He continued, "I don't usually get that many calls, so I know that it's you guys who's calling me. I'll have to block you if this goes on like this."He added, "The other day, one fan actually told me that some people are selling my number online. Does it make you feel that good to have my number?"After saying this, LeeTeuk wrapped up his live broadcast with a bitter smile, "Well, I'm going to hit the gym now. Have a good night."(Credit= 'xxteukxx' Instagram)(SBS Star