[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'Parasite' Becomes the First Korean Film to Win an Oscar

South Korean auteur Bong Joon-ho's family satire film 'Parasite' has won the Original Screenplay award at the '92nd Academy Awards' (The Oscars 2020).At the event held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the United States on February 9 (local time), 'Parasite' co-written by Bong Joon-ho and screenwriter Han Jin-won was named as the best original screenplay of the year.Bong Joon-ho gave his acceptance speech, saying, "Thank you, great honor. Writing a script is always such a lonely process. Although we never write to represent our countries, this is the very first Oscar for South Korea. Thank you."He then thanked his wife and all the actors for bringing the film alive.Before 'Parasite', no Korean film had earned an Oscar nomination, and it is also the very first time for a Korean film to win the actual prize at the Academy Awards.The film is the first non-English film to win the award in 17 years after the Spanish-language film 'Talk To Her' written by Pedro Almodovar won the award in 2002.Meanwhile, the Palme d'Or-winning film is also nominated in five more categories at 'The Oscars 2020'―Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Editing and Best Production Design.(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, GettyImagesKorea, Video Journalist: Oh Jung-sik, Video Editor: Lee Hong-myung)(SBS Star)