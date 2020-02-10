SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'Parasite' Becomes the First Korean Film to Win an Oscar
Published 2020.02.10 11:08 Updated 2020.02.10 11:27 View Count
South Korean auteur Bong Joon-ho's family satire film 'Parasite' has won the Original Screenplay award at the '92nd Academy Awards' (The Oscars 2020).

At the event held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the United States on February 9 (local time), 'Parasite' co-written by Bong Joon-ho and screenwriter Han Jin-won was named as the best original screenplay of the year.
기생충을 아카데미 각본상 수상한 봉준호 감독과 한진원 작가 (사진=게티이미지코리아)Bong Joon-ho gave his acceptance speech, saying, "Thank you, great honor. Writing a script is always such a lonely process. Although we never write to represent our countries, this is the very first Oscar for South Korea. Thank you."

He then thanked his wife and all the actors for bringing the film alive.

Before 'Parasite', no Korean film had earned an Oscar nomination, and it is also the very first time for a Korean film to win the actual prize at the Academy Awards.

The film is the first non-English film to win the award in 17 years after the Spanish-language film 'Talk To Her' written by Pedro Almodovar won the award in 2002.
아카데미 시상식 간 기생충 출연진들 (사진=연합뉴스)Meanwhile, the Palme d'Or-winning film is also nominated in five more categories at 'The Oscars 2020'―Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Editing and Best Production Design.

(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, GettyImagesKorea, Video Journalist: Oh Jung-sik, Video Editor: Lee Hong-myung)

(SBS Star)  
