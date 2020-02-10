SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Minho·Woo Do Hwan·Kim Go-eun Spotted Filming Their Drama Together
Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.10 10:44 View Count
Actors Lee Minho, Woo Do Hwan and actress Kim Go-eun were seen busily shooting their upcoming drama.

On February 8, several photos of Lee Minho, Woo Do Hwan and Kim Go-eun were posted online.Lee MinhoIn the photos, Lee Minho, Woo Do Hwan and Kim Go-eun were at a school gym-like place.

Their outfits contrasted to each other's; Lee Minho was wearing comfortable casual clothes and sneakers, while Woo Do Hwan and Kim Go-eun were sleekly-styled.

Woo Do Hwan was wearing a leather coat with dress shoes, and Kim Go-eun had put on a suit and sunglasses.

It was explained that the three stars were filming 'The King: the Eternal Monarch' (literal translation) on this day.Lee MinhoLee Minho'The King: the Eternal Monarch' is SBS' upcoming drama that deals with the subject of an alternate reality.

In one world, the Emperor of the Korean Empire 'Lee Gon' (Lee Minho) seeks to keep the door to an alternate reality closed.

In the other world, however, a detective of the Republic of Korea 'Jung Tae-eul' (Kim Go-eun) tries to keep the door open in order to protect her life and everyone she loves.

Kim Go-eun will play the double role in the drama as 'Jung Tae-eul' and 'Luna'―a criminal who lives in the Korean Empire.

Woo Do Hwan will act as the bodyguard of 'Lee Gon' named 'Jo Young'.Lee MinhoMeanwhile, 'The King: the Eternal Monarch' is scheduled to be unveiled in the first half of the year.

(Credit= Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
