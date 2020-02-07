SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] YERI's Pre-debut Photos Tell Why SM Ent. Put Her Into Red Velvet
Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.07 17:53 View Count
Pre-debut photos of K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member YERI proved why she was put into the group in the middle of their promotions.

Recently, one fan posted photos of YERI online from the time when she was still training at her management agency SM Entertainment.YERIIn the photos, YERI confidently dances on stage alongside other SM Entertainment trainees.

According to the photographer fan, YERI's beauty and performance stood out from the rest of the trainees even though there were lots of them there.

The photos in fact show YERI's adorable appearance and her enjoying herself performing in front of a large crowd.YERIThere are five members in Red Velvet now, but it actually started out as a 4-member group in August 2014, consisting of JOY, IRENE, SEULGI and WENDY.

Then about eight months later in March 2015, SM Entertainment announced YERI as a new member.

Many think YERI's outstanding talent and beauty were the reason why SM Entertainment made her join Red Velvet.

It seemed like the agency did not want their outstandingly talented and pretty trainee to be a trainee any longer, and these photos proved that.Red VelvetRed Velvet(Credit= Online Community, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
