[SBS Star] BTS to Make a Grand Return on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

K-pop sensation BTS is confirmed to join 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' for the second time.On February 7, the production team of popular American late-night TV show 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' announced that BTS will be making a guest appearance very soon.This will mark BTS' second guest appearance on the show since September 2019.This time, it seems like the show has decided to start a hashtag '#FallonAsksBTS' movement with ARMYs (BTS' official fan club) all around the world to make a great interview with BTS.Jimmy Fallon himself took the show's official Twitter and said, "I'll be interviewing them, and I want your help. If you're a BTS fan and there's a question you've always wanted to ask the band, we're going to give you that chance."Meanwhile, BTS will reportedly be pre-recording the group's upcoming episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' while the members are still visiting the United States, before returning to Korea to add a few last touches before their grand comeback on February 21.(Credit= 'FallonTonight' 'jimmyfallon' Twitter)(SBS Star)