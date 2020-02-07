SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS to Make a Grand Return on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS to Make a Grand Return on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.02.07 17:34 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS to Make a Grand Return on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
K-pop sensation BTS is confirmed to join 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' for the second time.

On February 7, the production team of popular American late-night TV show 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' announced that BTS will be making a guest appearance very soon.

This will mark BTS' second guest appearance on the show since September 2019.
BTS, Jimmy FallonBTS, Jimmy FallonThis time, it seems like the show has decided to start a hashtag '#FallonAsksBTS' movement with ARMYs (BTS' official fan club) all around the world to make a great interview with BTS.

Jimmy Fallon himself took the show's official Twitter and said, "I'll be interviewing them, and I want your help. If you're a BTS fan and there's a question you've always wanted to ask the band, we're going to give you that chance."
 
Meanwhile, BTS will reportedly be pre-recording the group's upcoming episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' while the members are still visiting the United States, before returning to Korea to add a few last touches before their grand comeback on February 21.
BTS, Jimmy Fallon(Credit= 'FallonTonight' 'jimmyfallon' Twitter) 

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙