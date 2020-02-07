SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Min-jung Shows Off Her Impressive Cooking Skills
[SBS Star] Lee Min-jung Shows Off Her Impressive Cooking Skills

Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.07 16:50 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Min-jung Shows Off Her Impressive Cooking Skills
Actress Lee Min-jung's 5-star hotel restaurant chef-like cooking skills made a lot of people gasp in shock.

On February 6, Lee Min-jung posted some new photos on her Instagram.

In the caption, "I had my friends over for dinner for the first time in a while. This was what I prepared for them!"Lee Min-jung's foodThe photos were of various kinds of food neatly-arranged in plates and bowls for per person.

They were on this beautifully-decorated long marble table with candles, flowers and wine.

It seemed like she had prepared a proper gourmet Western as well as Korean style meal for her guests.Lee Min-jung's foodUnder this post, all Lee Min-jung's followers left comments praising her amazing cooking skills.

They said, "Wow, this is the sort of meal you would have to pay a fortune for if ordered in a restaurant!", "Her friends are lucky to have her as a friend.", "I would never be able to become a better cook than her! She's basically a professional already!" and so on.Lee Min-jung's food(Credit= '216JUNG' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
