[SBS Star] Lee Min-jung Shows Off Her Impressive Cooking Skills

Actress Lee Min-jung's 5-star hotel restaurant chef-like cooking skills made a lot of people gasp in shock.On February 6, Lee Min-jung posted some new photos on her Instagram.In the caption, "I had my friends over for dinner for the first time in a while. This was what I prepared for them!"The photos were of various kinds of food neatly-arranged in plates and bowls for per person.They were on this beautifully-decorated long marble table with candles, flowers and wine.It seemed like she had prepared a proper gourmet Western as well as Korean style meal for her guests.Under this post, all Lee Min-jung's followers left comments praising her amazing cooking skills.They said, "Wow, this is the sort of meal you would have to pay a fortune for if ordered in a restaurant!", "Her friends are lucky to have her as a friend.", "I would never be able to become a better cook than her! She's basically a professional already!" and so on.(Credit= '216JUNG' Instagram)(SBS Star)