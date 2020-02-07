[SBS Star] GOLDEN CHILD BO MIN Shares that His Mother Often Gets Mistaken as His Girlfriend

K-pop boy group GOLDEN CHILD's member BO MIN shared that his mother looks so young that people often thinks she is his girlfriend.On February 5 episode of Mnet's television show 'TMI News', three members of GOLDEN CHILD―BO MIN, JOO CHAN and JANG JUN made a guest appearance.While talking about celebrities who look younger than their age, the host Jang Do-yeon said to BO MIN, "I heard that your parents look super young."As soon as JOO CHAN and JANG JUN heard this, they nodded and said, "That's right. BO MIN's mom not only looks young, but is also beautiful."With a shy laugh, BO MIN responded, "I go on a coffee shop date with my mom sometimes, and a lot of people ask me if she is my girlfriend."He continued, "My mom is actually not that old though―she was born in 1979."JOO CHAN once again commented, "She is an excellent singer as well. She can probably sing better than BO MIN."Meanwhile, GOLDEN CHILD made a comeback with the title track 'Without You' on January 29.(Credit= 'official_gncd' Twitter, Mnet TMI News)(SBS Star)