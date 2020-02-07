SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] GOLDEN CHILD BO MIN Shares that His Mother Often Gets Mistaken as His Girlfriend
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] GOLDEN CHILD BO MIN Shares that His Mother Often Gets Mistaken as His Girlfriend

Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.07 16:23 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] GOLDEN CHILD BO MIN Shares that His Mother Often Gets Mistaken as His Girlfriend
K-pop boy group GOLDEN CHILD's member BO MIN shared that his mother looks so young that people often thinks she is his girlfriend.

On February 5 episode of Mnet's television show 'TMI News', three members of GOLDEN CHILD―BO MIN, JOO CHAN and JANG JUN made a guest appearance.TMI NEWS GOLDEN CHILDWhile talking about celebrities who look younger than their age, the host Jang Do-yeon said to BO MIN, "I heard that your parents look super young."

As soon as JOO CHAN and JANG JUN heard this, they nodded and said, "That's right. BO MIN's mom not only looks young, but is also beautiful."TMI NEWS GOLDEN CHILDWith a shy laugh, BO MIN responded, "I go on a coffee shop date with my mom sometimes, and a lot of people ask me if she is my girlfriend."

He continued, "My mom is actually not that old though―she was born in 1979."

JOO CHAN once again commented, "She is an excellent singer as well. She can probably sing better than BO MIN."TMI NEWS GOLDEN CHILDMeanwhile, GOLDEN CHILD made a comeback with the title track 'Without You' on January 29.

(Credit= 'official_gncd' Twitter, Mnet TMI News)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙