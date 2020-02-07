SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS May Cancel Comeback Event Due to Coronavirus Concerns
Published 2020.02.07 15:09 View Count
K-pop boy group BTS is preparing a special live talk show for the group's upcoming return.

On February 7, it was reported that BTS is scheduled to hold a live talk event with fans in Seoul to celebrate the release of the group's new album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7'.

The event will take place on March 7 with 300 lucky ARMYs (BTS' official fan club) who pre-ordered 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7' on Weply and were randomly selected to get their invitation.
BTSA source from BTS team stated, "The event is in the format of a talk show. Attendees will be able to hear the artists sharing their behind-the-scenes stories from their preparations for the upcoming album."

They added, "Depending on the situation regarding the spread of the new coronavirus, the event may be cancelled or postponed. We kindly ask for your understanding in advance regarding any measures we take to ensure the safety of artists as well as the fans."
BTSMeanwhile, BTS has been releasing a series of teaser contents―starting from SUGA's 'Interlude : Shadow' to J-HOPE's 'Outro : Ego'―ahead of the album's official release on February 21.
BTSThe group also unveiled the stage of the album's pre-release track 'Black Swan' for the first time during its appearance on American television show 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' on January 28 (local time).

(Credit= 'bts_bighit' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
