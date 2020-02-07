SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON Makes a Tie Out of Shoe Laces?
Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.07 14:38 View Count
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's leader G-DRAGON wowed everyone with his creative sense of fashion.

On February 5 (local time), G-DRAGON attended one fashion event in New York City, the United States.

On this day, G-DRAGON styled himself with a beanie, checked suit, striped shirt and designer glasses.G-DRAGONG-DRAGONAfter the event, G-DRAGON as well as his celebrity friends shared photos on their social media.

The photos caught the eye of many as they once again proved how creative G-DRAGON was when it came to fashion.

Instead of wearing a tie, G-DRAGON was wearing a self-made black and white tie that was made with shoe laces.

This tie was certainly creative, unique and 'one of a kind' just like himself.G-DRAGONG-DRAGONG-DRAGONAfter seeing photos of him from the event, people left comments such as, "That is incredible! I love the tie so much!", "Yessss. That's our leader-nim, everyone!", "Okay, I'm going to try making a tie out of my shoe laces at home as well tonight." and so on.

(Credit= 'xxxibgdrgn' 'cactusflamejack' 'fujiwarahiroshi' Instagram, Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
