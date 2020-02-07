[SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON Makes a Tie Out of Shoe Laces?

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's leader G-DRAGON wowed everyone with his creative sense of fashion.On February 5 (local time), G-DRAGON attended one fashion event in New York City, the United States.On this day, G-DRAGON styled himself with a beanie, checked suit, striped shirt and designer glasses.After the event, G-DRAGON as well as his celebrity friends shared photos on their social media.The photos caught the eye of many as they once again proved how creative G-DRAGON was when it came to fashion.Instead of wearing a tie, G-DRAGON was wearing a self-made black and white tie that was made with shoe laces.This tie was certainly creative, unique and 'one of a kind' just like himself.After seeing photos of him from the event, people left comments such as, "That is incredible! I love the tie so much!", "Yessss. That's our leader-nim, everyone!", "Okay, I'm going to try making a tie out of my shoe laces at home as well tonight." and so on.(Credit= 'xxxibgdrgn' 'cactusflamejack' 'fujiwarahiroshi' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)