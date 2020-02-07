SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] The Lyrics of iKON's New Song 'Flower' Bring Tears to Fans
[SBS Star] The Lyrics of iKON's New Song 'Flower' Bring Tears to Fans

Published 2020.02.07
One particular song included in K-pop boy group iKON's new album is making fans emotional.

On February 6, iKON dropped its third mini album 'i DECIDE', the group's first release as a 6-member group following the former leader B.I's departure.
iKONAlthough B.I is no longer part of iKON, the group's management agency previously announced that the songs composed by B.I will also be included in 'i DECIDE'.

Just like the announcement, four out of the five tracks of the album was either composed or written by B.I and other music producers of YG Entertainment, except for 'Flower'.
iKON'Flower', the last track of 'i DECIDE', is making fans very emotional as the lyrics of the song remind them of iKON members parting ways with B.I and moving on.

The lyrics go, "I hope the departing path brings no pain.", "Wishing that you only smile happily.", "Following the wind like you, flowing away, scattering away."
iKONiKONFans commented, "The song hits me bad. This is so sad.", "I'm sure that 'Flower' was made for B.I. I cried a lot after listening to this.", and more.

Meanwhile, 'i DECIDE' soared to the top of iTunes charts in more than 24 different countries including Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and more.

You can watch the album's title track 'Dive' music video below:
 

(Credit= YG Entertainment, 'iKON' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
