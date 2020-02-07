[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hyun Bin Makes His Fan Fall with His Fluttering Gesture

Meanwhile, Hyun Bin is busy filming his drama 'Crash Landing on You' with actress Son Ye-jin at the moment.



(Credit= Online Community)



(SBS Star)

Actor Hyun Bin almost gave his fan a heart attack at a fan signing event.Recently, one past video of Hyun Bin at a fan signing event resurfaced online.The video shows one female fan approaching Hyun Bin to get his autograph.Hyun Bin carefully listens to her words while looking at her with loving eyes, then suddenly pats her head.As soon as his hand touches her head, she immediately falls to the ground.With the help of the table between her and Hyun Bin, she manages to get back up.When she fell, she almost looks like melting ice cream in the scorching desert.All the while that is happening, Hyun Bin smiles and looks at her as if he finds her extremely cute.