[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun Confirms to Make His Small Screen Comeback in 5 Years

Actor Kim Soo Hyun is making his long-awaited small screen comeback.On February 7, tvN confirmed that Kim Soo Hyun will be leading an upcoming drama 'Psycho But It Is Okay' (literal translation).'Psycho But It Is Okay' will depict romance between an anti-social storybook writer and hard-working care worker at a psychiatric hospital.Kim Soo Hyun will play the role of the care worker 'Moon Kang-tae', who became the breadwinner of the family at a young age after losing his parents.He spent his entire life taking care of his older brother, who has autism spectrum disorder.He does not have grand dreams in life―the only thing he hopes is that he makes enough money for him and his brother to eat, drink and sleep well under the same roof.After completing his military service last July, Kim Soo Hyun made a special appearance in dramas 'Hotel Del Luna' and 'Crash Landing on You', but has not led any dramas.'Psycho But It Is Okay' will mark his first leading drama since 'Producer' in 2015.Meanwhile, 'Psycho But It Is Okay' is planned to be unveiled in the first half of the year.(Credit= SBS funE, Gold Medalist)(SBS Star)