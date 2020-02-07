[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hundreds of Fans in Myanmar Welcome DARA's Airport Arrival

Singer/actress DARA shared her feelings after being warmly welcomed by hundreds of fans in Myanmar.On February 6, the first episode of SBS FiL's 'My Music Teacher Mingalabar' (literal translation) showed the cast members―DARA, singer Yoon Do Hyun, SANDEUL, and Kim Jae Hwan―departing for Myanmar.Before departure, DARA said, "I went to Myanmar for about five years ago when 2NE1 went to perform. I loved it. At the time, so many fans came to the airport. We were so surprised."She went on, "I still can't forget the moment. We went there at a time when it was rare for K-pop artists to perform in the country, but there were so many people. I always wondered when I would ever go back, so I was so happy when I received the offer to join this show."When the four cast members and staff finally arrived in Myanmar, hundreds of fans at the airport began to chant "Sandara!"To this, DARA said, "It makes me emotional seeing all these people cheer for me this much even after 2NE1's disbandment. The fact that all those people back then have waited for us is so touching, and it makes me very proud."She added, "It's just hard to be cheered like that anywhere, so it's fascinating. I feel like I've gone back to being an idol star. It really feels like I've gone back to being my old self."(Credit= 'SBS MTV' YouTube)(SBS Star)