SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hundreds of Fans in Myanmar Welcome DARA's Airport Arrival
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hundreds of Fans in Myanmar Welcome DARA's Airport Arrival

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.02.07 10:49 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hundreds of Fans in Myanmar Welcome DARAs Airport Arrival
Singer/actress DARA shared her feelings after being warmly welcomed by hundreds of fans in Myanmar.

On February 6, the first episode of SBS FiL's 'My Music Teacher Mingalabar' (literal translation) showed the cast members―DARA, singer Yoon Do Hyun, SANDEUL, and Kim Jae Hwan―departing for Myanmar.
My Music Teacher MingalabarBefore departure, DARA said, "I went to Myanmar for about five years ago when 2NE1 went to perform. I loved it. At the time, so many fans came to the airport. We were so surprised."

She went on, "I still can't forget the moment. We went there at a time when it was rare for K-pop artists to perform in the country, but there were so many people. I always wondered when I would ever go back, so I was so happy when I received the offer to join this show."
My Music Teacher MingalabarMy Music Teacher MingalabarWhen the four cast members and staff finally arrived in Myanmar, hundreds of fans at the airport began to chant "Sandara!"

To this, DARA said, "It makes me emotional seeing all these people cheer for me this much even after 2NE1's disbandment. The fact that all those people back then have waited for us is so touching, and it makes me very proud."
My Music Teacher MingalabarShe added, "It's just hard to be cheered like that anywhere, so it's fascinating. I feel like I've gone back to being an idol star. It really feels like I've gone back to being my old self."
 

(Credit= 'SBS MTV' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙