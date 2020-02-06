[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS SUGA Shyly Giggles as Fans Sing 'SUGA's Interlude' at a Recent Event

When they played Suga’s Interlude and Yoongi turned into a puddle @BTS_twt #iHeartBTS pic.twitter.com/rBZxxypmPI — Lenika Cruz (@lenikacruz) January 28, 2020

K-pop boy group BTS' member SUGA got the giggles as fans sang his track 'SUGA's Interlude' at a recent event.On January 27 (local time), BTS met ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) in Los Angeles, the United States at 'iHeartRadio LIVE with BTS'.At the event, the members of BTS talked about their music and upcoming full-length album 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7'.During the event, ARMY showered SUGA with a special gift―singing 'SUGA's Interlude' to him.SUGA had recently worked with American singer Halsey for 'SUGA's Interlude' on her latest album 'Manic'.At one point when 'SUGA's Interlude' was played at the venue, ARMY started singing along to it.When doing so, SUGA shyly laughed and could not stop smiling.It seemed like he was truly happy that a lot of ARMY were loving something that he had made.Meanwhile, BTS is gearing up for a comeback with 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7' on February 21.(Credit= 'lenikacruz' 'bts_bighit' Twitter, 'Halsey' YouTube)(SBS Star)