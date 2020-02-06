[SBS Star] DARA to Make Debut as a Theater Actress

K-pop artist DARA has been cast in an upcoming musical.On February 6, DARA's management agency YG Entertainment announced that DARA is making debut as a theater actress through a musical 'Another Miss Oh'.The agency stated that DARA will play the role of the main character Park Do-kyung's ex-fiancée 'Ddo Hae Young'.Ddo Hae Young is said to be this perfect girl, who not only is beautiful, but also smart and successful.This musical is an adaptation of tvN's 2016 popular romantic comedy drama of the same name.The production team of 'Another Miss Oh' explained why they decided to cast DARA for the role of Ddo Hae Young.They said, "Ddo Hae Young has always been DARA in our heads ever since we got together to produce this musical. We wanted her to be in our musical more than anything else."They continued, "We already know that she has great singing and dancing skills, so we believed that she was perfect for this role."DARA also shared her feelings, "I'm used to being on stage, but musicals are different to concerts, so this feels very new to me. I sort of feel like I'm starting my first love or something."Meanwhile, the musical 'Another Miss Oh' is scheduled to be unveiled next month.(Credit= 'daraxxi' Instagram)(SBS Star)