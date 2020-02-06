[SBS Star] Seohyun & Lee Chung Ah to Play Each Other's Past Lover in New Drama

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member Seohyun and actress Lee Chung Ah will play LGBT characters in their upcoming drama.Recently, the production team of JTBC's new two-part drama 'Hello Dracula' (literal translation) announced that the drama's female lead Seohyun will portray an LGBT role for the project.Seohyun will play the role of a woman in her 30s named 'Anna', who had been hiding a big secret since middle school.Lee Chung Ah will take on the role of Seohyun's ex-girlfriend of eight years, 'Sojeong'.Although not much details about Seohyun and Lee Chung Ah's character or the drama's plot have been unveiled, many fans are expressing their excitement to see an amazing chemistry between the two talented actresses.Some of the comments include, "I'm already so into it. Just look at them!", "They look so amazing together.", "Can't wait to watch this drama!", and more.Meanwhile, 'Hello Dracula' is scheduled to drop its two episodes on February 17 and 18.(Credit= 'leechungah' 'seojuhyun_s' Instagram, JTBC Hello Dracula)(SBS Star)