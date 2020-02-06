SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Seohyun & Lee Chung Ah to Play Each Other's Past Lover in New Drama
Published 2020.02.06 17:04 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Seohyun & Lee Chung Ah to Play Each Others Past Lover in New Drama
K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member Seohyun and actress Lee Chung Ah will play LGBT characters in their upcoming drama.
Seohyun, Lee Chung AhRecently, the production team of JTBC's new two-part drama 'Hello Dracula' (literal translation) announced that the drama's female lead Seohyun will portray an LGBT role for the project.
Seohyun, Lee Chung AhSeohyun will play the role of a woman in her 30s named 'Anna', who had been hiding a big secret since middle school.

Lee Chung Ah will take on the role of Seohyun's ex-girlfriend of eight years, 'Sojeong'.
Seohyun, Lee Chung AhAlthough not much details about Seohyun and Lee Chung Ah's character or the drama's plot have been unveiled, many fans are expressing their excitement to see an amazing chemistry between the two talented actresses.

Some of the comments include, "I'm already so into it. Just look at them!", "They look so amazing together.", "Can't wait to watch this drama!", and more.
Seohyun, Lee Chung AhMeanwhile, 'Hello Dracula' is scheduled to drop its two episodes on February 17 and 18.

(Credit= 'leechungah' 'seojuhyun_s' Instagram, JTBC Hello Dracula)

(SBS Star) 
