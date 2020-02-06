[SBS Star] 'Running Man' to Postpone Manila Fan Meeting Due to Coronavirus Concerns

The scheduled fan meeting of SBS' popular variety show 'Running Man' in Manila has been postponed amid fears over the spread of the new coronavirus.On February 6, the production team of 'Running Man' made a special announcement regarding the cast members' upcoming fan meeting that was scheduled to be held later this week in Manila, the Philippines.The full statement reads as follows:Hello, this is 'Running Man'.We've been waiting to meet our Philippines fans, looking forward to it, and we are very grateful to hear that our Philippines fans are excited for our first performance in the Philippines and the tickets were sold out in less than an hour.We are awaiting to create lots of fun memories when meeting you all.With a heavy heart, it is very sad that due to the recent threat to the world, we will have to postpone this show that we've been waiting for so long to a later date.As you know, during our 'Running Man' show, we will play some games with the fans on stage, having fun together and breathe together as one.We cannot let any sad case happen if someone is not feeling well or people around them start feeling ill because of attending the show.Therefore, after careful consideration and much thought, we decided to postpone the show.We're talking closely to all key players, especially with our local partner, PULP LIVE WORLD.It is for everyone's safety and health, so please do not be too disappointed with this decision.We look forward to seeing you all at the Mall of Asia Arena, Sunday, June 21, 2020, with a healthier and a more enjoyable status.We promise to be better till the day we meet again in Manila. Thank you.(Credit= SBS Running Man, Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)