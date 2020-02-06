SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'Running Man' to Postpone Manila Fan Meeting Due to Coronavirus Concerns
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] 'Running Man' to Postpone Manila Fan Meeting Due to Coronavirus Concerns

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.02.06 15:52 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Running Man to Postpone Manila Fan Meeting Due to Coronavirus Concerns
The scheduled fan meeting of SBS' popular variety show 'Running Man' in Manila has been postponed amid fears over the spread of the new coronavirus.

On February 6, the production team of 'Running Man' made a special announcement regarding the cast members' upcoming fan meeting that was scheduled to be held later this week in Manila, the Philippines.
Running ManRunning ManThe full statement reads as follows:

Hello, this is 'Running Man'.

We've been waiting to meet our Philippines fans, looking forward to it, and we are very grateful to hear that our Philippines fans are excited for our first performance in the Philippines and the tickets were sold out in less than an hour.

We are awaiting to create lots of fun memories when meeting you all.

With a heavy heart, it is very sad that due to the recent threat to the world, we will have to postpone this show that we've been waiting for so long to a later date.

As you know, during our 'Running Man' show, we will play some games with the fans on stage, having fun together and breathe together as one.

We cannot let any sad case happen if someone is not feeling well or people around them start feeling ill because of attending the show.

Therefore, after careful consideration and much thought, we decided to postpone the show.

We're talking closely to all key players, especially with our local partner, PULP LIVE WORLD.

It is for everyone's safety and health, so please do not be too disappointed with this decision.

We look forward to seeing you all at the Mall of Asia Arena, Sunday, June 21, 2020, with a healthier and a more enjoyable status.

We promise to be better till the day we meet again in Manila. Thank you.
Running Man(Credit= SBS Running Man, Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙