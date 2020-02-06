[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Is Handsome Even When He Is Playing Basketball?

K-pop boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo's handsomeness is making everyone breathless once again.On February 6, SBS' television show 'Handsome Tigers' shared photos of the cast Cha Eun-woo playing basketball on their Instagram.The photos showed Cha Eun-woo completely focused on playing a basketball game.Over a black t-shirt, he put on a 'Handsome Tigers' jersey that has number 97 on it, which is a year when he was born.What caught the attention of everybody in these photos was the fact that Cha Eun-woo had a flawless look.Cha Eun-woo's good looks are widely known, but they were just surprised to see that he looked good even though he was not posing for these photos at all.In some photos, Cha Eun-woo was drenched in sweat, but he still looked incredible.'Handsome Tigers' is a new show in which the players of 'Handsome Tigers' gathering together to practice and having basketball matches with other amateur teams.The first episode of the show was unveiled on January 10, and it airs at 11:10PM KST every Friday.(Credit= 'sbs_hstigers' Instagram)(SBS Star)