[SBS Star] Park Yu Chun States, "I Will Overcome This Difficulty & Return to the Industry Soon"
[SBS Star] Park Yu Chun States, "I Will Overcome This Difficulty & Return to the Industry Soon"

Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.06 14:38 Updated 2020.02.06 14:44 View Count
Singer/actor Park Yu Chun is planning on returning to the entertainment industry in the near future.

On January 25, Park Yu Chun held his fan meeting 'Love Asia with Park Yu Chun' took place at Chaengwattana Hall in Bangkok, Thailand.

This was Park Yu Chun's first public schedule since his police investigation and court case regarding his illicit drug buy and use wrapped up last July.Park Yu ChunDuring the fan meeting, Park Yu Chun told fans after a long pause.

He said, "I don't know if I deserve this much love and support from you. I'll be honest with you, it's been quite tough for me. But I'm going through it well. So, please stop worrying about me."

He continued, "I'll return to the industry as soon as I can, and do my best to give you back the love and support that you have given me. I'll not only give them back, but give more than I have received."Park Yu ChunLast year, Park Yu Chun was sentenced to 10 months in prison with two years of probation after purchasing and using methamphetamine with his ex-fiancée Hwang Hana.

(Credit= 'YUCHUN Official' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
