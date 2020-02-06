[SBS Star] JYP Entertainment Unveils New Non-Korean Female Trainees

JYP Entertainment, one of the top 3 management agencies of South Korea that houses K-pop big names including TWICE and ITZY, unveiled their new Japanese trainees for the first time.Recently, JYP Entertainment embarked on their 'Nizi Project' which is a survival audition show in partnership with Sony Music to launch a new girl group.Through multiple auditions in eight different cities in Japan, Los Angeles, and Hawaii, the agency plans to find talented contestants who will eventually take their chance to debut as a new girl group at the end of this year.They began holding auditions last year, and picked 26 finalists among more than 10,000 contestants.What drew particular attention from the public was the never-before-revealed JYP Entertainment trainees' attendance at the project.The first trainee, Yokoi Rima, joined JYP Entertainment in February 2019.Her father is a famous hip-hop artist Zeebra, and her mother is a professional model Nakabayashi Miwa.As a trilingual, she speaks Japanese, English, and Korean fluently; while English is the easiest language as she went to an international school since she was only two years old.The second trainee, Suzuno Miihi, was scouted by JYP Entertainment when she went to one of the TWICE's concerts held in Japan.She is known to have joined JYP Entertainment in 2018, and she also attended JYP Entertainment's trainee showcase in the past.'Nizi' means 'rainbow' in Japanese; and the project aims to present "various girls carrying different colors like a rainbow to come together as one group and shine a beautiful light."(Credit= 'jypentertainment' YouTube)(SBS Star)