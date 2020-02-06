SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] JYP Entertainment Unveils New Non-Korean Female Trainees
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] JYP Entertainment Unveils New Non-Korean Female Trainees

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.02.06 14:08 Updated 2020.02.06 14:11 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] JYP Entertainment Unveils New Non-Korean Female Trainees
JYP Entertainment, one of the top 3 management agencies of South Korea that houses K-pop big names including TWICE and ITZY, unveiled their new Japanese trainees for the first time.

Recently, JYP Entertainment embarked on their 'Nizi Project' which is a survival audition show in partnership with Sony Music to launch a new girl group.
JYP Entertainment Nizi ProjectThrough multiple auditions in eight different cities in Japan, Los Angeles, and Hawaii, the agency plans to find talented contestants who will eventually take their chance to debut as a new girl group at the end of this year.
JYP Entertainment Nizi ProjectThey began holding auditions last year, and picked 26 finalists among more than 10,000 contestants.

What drew particular attention from the public was the never-before-revealed JYP Entertainment trainees' attendance at the project.
JYP Entertainment Nizi ProjectThe first trainee, Yokoi Rima, joined JYP Entertainment in February 2019.

Her father is a famous hip-hop artist Zeebra, and her mother is a professional model Nakabayashi Miwa.

As a trilingual, she speaks Japanese, English, and Korean fluently; while English is the easiest language as she went to an international school since she was only two years old.
JYP Entertainment Nizi ProjectThe second trainee, Suzuno Miihi, was scouted by JYP Entertainment when she went to one of the TWICE's concerts held in Japan.

She is known to have joined JYP Entertainment in 2018, and she also attended JYP Entertainment's trainee showcase in the past.
 

'Nizi' means 'rainbow' in Japanese; and the project aims to present "various girls carrying different colors like a rainbow to come together as one group and shine a beautiful light."

(Credit= 'jypentertainment' YouTube)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙