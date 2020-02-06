SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Bom Wishes to Collaborate with BTS?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Bom Wishes to Collaborate with BTS?

Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.06 11:42 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Bom Wishes to Collaborate with BTS?
K-pop artist Park Bom shared that she wishes to collaborate with K-pop boy group BTS one day.

On February 5 episode of KBS Cool FM's radio show 'Music Plaza', Park Bom was invited as a guest. Park Bom and JeADuring the talk, one listener asked Park Bom, "Are there any boy groups you are interested in these days?"

Park Bom laughed and answered, "Well no, because I don't know many boy groups these days. There are too many boy groups. Seriously, there are just too many of them."Park Bom and JeAThen, another listener asked whether there were any boy groups who she wanted to work with in the future.

Without hesitation, Park Bom said with a shy smile, "Oh, that would be BTS."

The host JeA commented, "That sounds awesome! You have lots of international fans as well, so that would be really great."Park Bom and JeAMeanwhile, Park Bom is currently actively promoting her latest single 'First Snow', and BTS is getting ready for the group's comeback on February 21.

(Credit= KBS Cool FM Music Plaza, 'newharoobompark' Instagram, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙