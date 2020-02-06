[SBS Star] Park Bom Wishes to Collaborate with BTS?

K-pop artist Park Bom shared that she wishes to collaborate with K-pop boy group BTS one day.On February 5 episode of KBS Cool FM's radio show 'Music Plaza', Park Bom was invited as a guest.During the talk, one listener asked Park Bom, "Are there any boy groups you are interested in these days?"Park Bom laughed and answered, "Well no, because I don't know many boy groups these days. There are too many boy groups. Seriously, there are just too many of them."Then, another listener asked whether there were any boy groups who she wanted to work with in the future.Without hesitation, Park Bom said with a shy smile, "Oh, that would be BTS."The host JeA commented, "That sounds awesome! You have lots of international fans as well, so that would be really great."Meanwhile, Park Bom is currently actively promoting her latest single 'First Snow', and BTS is getting ready for the group's comeback on February 21.(Credit= KBS Cool FM Music Plaza, 'newharoobompark' Instagram, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)