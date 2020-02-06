[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Says She First Thought Ahn Jae Hyeon Was Joking About Wanting a Divorce

Actress Koo Hye Sun opened up about her divorce with her husband actor Ahn Jae Hyeon during a recent interview.On February 5 episode of SBS' television show 'Han Bam', Koo Hye Sun sat down for an interview.During the interview, Koo Hye Sun shared the reason why she wanted to talk about her divorce again.Koo Hye Sun said, "Many people around me worried about me having a television interview. In spite of that, I decided to take part in it, because I wanted to apologize to everyone for tiring them with my 'private' stories. I wanted to clear any misunderstandings up as well."The actress continued, "At that time, I relied on the public a lot, as I had nobody else. It was a childish thing to do and I feel quite embarrassed about that. I was just too furious that I wasn't able to think of anything else."She added, "As I was under the same agency as my husband, I had nowhere to go but to release details myself. He worked with his agency for a long time whereas I was still new there. I knew that I was clutching at straws, but I guess I thought that was the only thing I could do."Then, Koo Hye Sun told what her initial response was to her husband telling her that he wished to end their marriage.Koo Hye Sun said, "When I moved to the same agency as my husband about two months before all this happened between us, our marriage was doing well. We were on such good terms that when he first said he wanted a divorce, I thought he was joking."She went on, "So, I felt nothing; I was really calm at first. He looked serious though, so I was like, 'Why is he so serious with this joke?' That's how much trust I had in him. After some time, I realized that he wasn't joking and became really angry. I felt extremely betrayed that my feelings towards him turned into hatred."Last August, Koo Hye Sun shared that her marriage had lost its spark and Ahn Jae Hyeon wanted a divorce.For some time after that, they engaged in a public back-and-forth regarding Ahn Jae Hyeon's alleged desire for a divorce, which Koo Hye Sun disagreed with.Then about a month later in September, it was revealed that Ahn Jae Hyeon filed for divorce.(Credit= SBS Han Bam, 'aagbanjh' Instagram)(SBS Star)