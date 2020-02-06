[SBS Star] BTS to Launch 'Learn Korean with BTS' for Fans

K-pop boy group BTS is about to launch its very own educational content series, allowing fans to learn Korean language much easier.On February 5, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment held their annual corporate briefing '1H 2020 Big Hit Corporate Briefing with the Community' at Dongdaemun Design Plaza, Seoul.On this day, Big Hit Entertainment went over the past year's achievement as well as the visions for the future expansion of the company.Towards the end of the event, the agency CEO/head producer Bang Si-hyuk made a surprise announcement.Bang Si-hyuk said, "Recently, we are looking to converge with other seemingly disparate industries. For example, we are preparing Korean language education contents for our fans."The producer explained that many fans were not able to enjoy Big Hit contents to the fullest due to the language barrier, and that there are only limited ways for them to learn Korean easily.He then introduced 'Learn Korean with BTS', saying, "Big Hit has created Korean-learning media using artist content for a more rewarding and immersive experience for our fans."Bang Si-hyuk also informed that after the successful launch of the BTS version, they plan to expand the service with other artists of the affiliated labels.'Learn Korean with BTS' will be officially launched in March this year.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'Big Hit Labels' YouTube)(SBS Star)